High prices of animals: New concept of milking buffalo on rent surfaces in south Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Due to the high prices of cattle, a new concept of "Milking Buffalo on Rent" surfaced in south Punjab in which citizens and owners of cattle pens get buffaloes and cows from rural areas for seven months and then sell the milk in urban areas.

Although a huge majority of people did not know about the availability of milking animals on rent, however, the trend is likely to become popular in the coming days, said Yusuf Baloch, an expert in cattle rearing, while talking to APP.

He stated that his forefather belonged to Rangpur village in Muzaffargarh and the concept was very much prevalent therein. He however added that the concept surfaced in Multan too.

Another citizen namely Khizar Hayat got two milking buffalos on rent and earned handsome amounts by selling milk. He maintained that he got buffaloes for Rs 70,000 each for seven months. To a query about profit, he stated that he was earning reasonable amounts by selling milk.

He had hired milking buffaloes for seven months with certain conditions including the availability of milk to buffalo-calf for the first three months.

He stated that he used to sell nearly 28 liters of milk on daily basis against Rs 150/liter in the developed areas of Multan city. The expenditure on each buffalo is Rs 700, however, he used to earn nearly Rs 2,100 from each buffalo.

Some other cattle holders namely Iqbal Baloch and Pervaiz Sandheela also spoke and stated that they had been providing milking buffalo or cows for a long time.

Many citizens are taking interest in getting animals on rent as they cannot afford to purchase animals due to high prices. They maintained that they got back buffalo calf after three months and started rearing these at their own cattle form. After three months, the calf could be fed on fodder, they remarked.