High prices of flour irk Peshawarties

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The high prices of flour and bread in open markets here Friday irked Peshawarties who termed it a failure of the provincial government to control its prices.

The poor people, labourers, farmers, and the general public while expressing displeasure over the shooting prices of flour and bread in different areas of Peshawar City have complained that flour at the officially approved rate was being given based on political affiliations while underprivileged were being deprived.

According to a market survey, the price of an 80KG flour bag swelled to Rs12,000 and 20KG bag to Rs28,00 irking the poor strata and underprivileged segments of society.

Riaz Khan, a former school teacher told APP that the Provincial Government's approved rate of the 20KG flour bag was fixed at Rs1350, which was being sold at Rs2800 in the open market was beyond the purchasing power of the common man.

He said the Provincial Government has paid a deaf ear to the shooting prices of flour in KP where dealers, as well as flour mill owners, were sucking the blood of poor people on the pretext of a shortage of supply of wheat from Punjab.

As result, he said that the prices of bread also increased in most areas of Peshawar including Chowk e Yadgar, Shoba Bazar, Qissa Khwani, Haji Camp, Namak Mandi, People's Mandi and Hospital Road where upto Rs30 per bread was being charged.

Riaz Khan urged the district administration to control the prices of flour and ensure that the essential commodity was available in the open market to people at the government-approved rate.

The prices of flour were also increased in Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, and Charsadda districts, annoying masses.

Riaz said that the provision of affordable flour (atta) to people was the responsibility of the Provincial Government and urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister to approach the Punjab Government where PTI was ruling to provide quick flour bags stock of the commodity to facilitate people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.