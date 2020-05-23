UrduPoint.com
High Profile Absconder Arrested In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 09:33 PM

High profile absconder arrested in Rawalpindi

Rawat Police on Saturday arrested a high profile absconder involved in murder, kidnapping and prostitution cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Rawat Police on Saturday arrested a high profile absconder involved in murder, kidnapping and prostitution cases.

According to police spokesman,the absconder Tauqeer alias doodh was involved in various cases including murder and kidnapping since 2009.

He said that a huge quantity of weapons and ammunition was recovered from his custody while the absconder name was included in the list of top 10 criminals.

SSP Saddar Zia u Din Ahmed said that Tauqeer would be presented in the court along with sufficient and proved evidences and hoped that Court would awarded him severe punishment.

He said that the Court absconder was traced with the help of latest technology.

