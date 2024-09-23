- Home
High-profile Leaders Join Saudi Ambassador To Mark Kingdom’s National Day, Celebrating Strong Pakistan-Saudi Relations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2024 | 11:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) The 94th National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervor, drawing participation from all walks of life here at a local hotel on Monday.
Diplomatic missions, political leaders, religious scholars, academicians, and the general public joined in expressing their admiration and respect for the Kingdom.
The grand event was graced by numerous high-profile figures, including President Asif Ali Zardari, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, and Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan. The event saw a confluence of prominent political and religious leaders who lauded the strong and long-standing ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
In his address, the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the participants for their overwhelming support and presence. He highlighted the deep-rooted brotherly relations between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, emphasizing the shared values, religious bonds, and mutual cooperation in regional and global matters.
The event concluded with prayers for the continued prosperity and progress of both nations, reinforcing the sense of unity and brotherhood shared by the people of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
