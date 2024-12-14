High-profile Literary Figures To Attend Ayaz Melo
Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2024 | 01:00 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Eminent educationist and organizer of 10th Ayaz Melo Amar Sindhoo on Friday said that this year’s Ayaz Melo is being attended by high-profile literary figures from different parts of the country.
He said that two great literary stars from the rugged mountains of Gilgit-Baltistan, Baqir Haji and Ashiq Hussain Faraz from Skardu, will grace the event. While from Seraiki Waseeb Rana Mehboob, Hafeez Khan, Dr. Ilyas Kabir, Mehboob Tabish, Shakeel Anjum Lashari, Dr. Jam Abid and Sadia Shakeel will also participate.
He said that from Lahore, Qudsia Rahim, Amjad Saleem Minhas, Mudassar Bashir and Shakeel Anjum will also enhance the importance of this melo with their presence while Muhammad Aamir Hussaini from Khanewal, Dr.
Rafat Aziz and Dr. Sarfaraz Khan from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and many friends and acquaintances will also participate.
Shaikh Ayaz's work has been translated into various languages, including urdu, Balochi, Brahui Pashto, Punjabi, and translations into more languages are underway.
The Ayaz Melo is not only a means of bringing different cultures closer through literature, but is also an attempt to present Sheikh Ayaz's philosophy and ideas on an international level. We welcome all participants on this occasion and pray for the success of this Melo.
