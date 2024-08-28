High Quality Network Of Roads, Motorways Being Built The Country: Aleem
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization, and board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan said on Wednesday that a network of high-quality highways and motorways was being laid in the country.
In future, no motorway will be constructed with less than six lanes while the motorways from Karachi to Sukkhar and Sialkot, Kharian to Islamabad will be the top priority of the National Highway Authority ( NHA), these views were expressed by the minister in the departmental briefing of NHA where Chairman NHA, Federal Secretary Communications, and other senior officers were present.
He further directed that all motorways should be constructed with at least three lanes on one side so that these can fulfill the needs of the future.
He said the NHA should collect maximum revenue by constructing a toll plaza for heavy traffic, and public and private transport.
He said that to strictly ensure the implementation of axle load rules on these roads and motorways which should not be violated at any cost.
Abdul Aleem Khan further said that there was no room for corrupt and incompetent staff in the NHA. He further said that in those areas where there were problems in revenue collection, the issue could be solved by handing over the toll collection to the private sector.
He directed that every year the National Highway Authority should set its annual revenue targets which will surely not only increase the efficiency and revenue of the institution but also bring a clear and positive difference.
The minister said that the NHA should adopt a self-reliance policy and use available resources, professional skills, and manpower. "NHA should be a financially stable and independent entity in the future", he remarked.
Improving the means of transportation was one of the top priorities of the government while creating a business model compatible with modern requirements has become inevitable as well.
"By introducing a new vision in NHA, we should not only enhance our capacity globally by offering our expert services to other countries but also earn a significant amount of foreign exchange", he added.
NHA Chairman while giving a briefing to the Minister said that in the current situation, it was a bitter reality that only 13% of toll tax was being collected from the NHA highways. He further informed that the process of refinement has been started in the light of the instructions of the Federal Minister for Communication and measures were being proposed for a short and long-term policy, in this regard.
Recent Stories
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MoHR holds panel discussion on 'Fostering tolerance and Inclusivity'2 hours ago
-
Development of mega Gwadar project to end economic stagnation in areas: Governor2 hours ago
-
DC Jhal Magsi visits Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Gandawa2 hours ago
-
Qasim Naveed Qamar appoints as focal person for rain emergency in Tando Muhammad Khan2 hours ago
-
Pre-arrest bail application of CM KP accepted3 hours ago
-
KPK governor advocates use of local resources for energy generation3 hours ago
-
2 criminals arrested in injured condition3 hours ago
-
Govt to begin privatization of DISCOs by April 2025: Minister3 hours ago
-
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts3 hours ago
-
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts3 hours ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)3 hours ago
-
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik3 hours ago