High quality network of roads, motorways being built the country: Aleem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization, and board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan said on Wednesday that a network of high-quality highways and motorways was being laid in the country.

In future, no motorway will be constructed with less than six lanes while the motorways from Karachi to Sukkhar and Sialkot, Kharian to Islamabad will be the top priority of the National Highway Authority ( NHA), these views were expressed by the minister in the departmental briefing of NHA where Chairman NHA, Federal Secretary Communications, and other senior officers were present.

He further directed that all motorways should be constructed with at least three lanes on one side so that these can fulfill the needs of the future.

He said the NHA should collect maximum revenue by constructing a toll plaza for heavy traffic, and public and private transport.

He said that to strictly ensure the implementation of axle load rules on these roads and motorways which should not be violated at any cost.

Abdul Aleem Khan further said that there was no room for corrupt and incompetent staff in the NHA. He further said that in those areas where there were problems in revenue collection, the issue could be solved by handing over the toll collection to the private sector.

He directed that every year the National Highway Authority should set its annual revenue targets which will surely not only increase the efficiency and revenue of the institution but also bring a clear and positive difference.

The minister said that the NHA should adopt a self-reliance policy and use available resources, professional skills, and manpower. "NHA should be a financially stable and independent entity in the future", he remarked.

Improving the means of transportation was one of the top priorities of the government while creating a business model compatible with modern requirements has become inevitable as well.

"By introducing a new vision in NHA, we should not only enhance our capacity globally by offering our expert services to other countries but also earn a significant amount of foreign exchange", he added.

NHA Chairman while giving a briefing to the Minister said that in the current situation, it was a bitter reality that only 13% of toll tax was being collected from the NHA highways. He further informed that the process of refinement has been started in the light of the instructions of the Federal Minister for Communication and measures were being proposed for a short and long-term policy, in this regard.