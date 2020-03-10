UrduPoint.com
High Quality Of Cannabis Recovers Near Sukkur

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 08:43 PM

High quality of cannabis recovers near Sukkur

The Excise Police Sukkur seized 30 maunds of cannabis as acting on a tip off, Excise Inspector Yaqoob Jaghirani intercepted a Punjab -bound truck at Rohri Motorway in Sukkur on early Tuesday morning and recovered 60 sacks of high quality cannabis (Bhang)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Excise Police Sukkur seized 30 maunds of cannabis as acting on a tip off, Excise Inspector Yaqoob Jaghirani intercepted a Punjab -bound truck at Rohri Motorway in Sukkur on early Tuesday morning and recovered 60 sacks of high quality cannabis (Bhang).

The police also took the truck driver and its cleaner into custody.

According to Excise and Taxation Police, Sukkur, the price of confiscated cannabis is eastimated worth Rs 5 million, adding that a case against truck driver and cleaner was registered under the Narcotics Act. Further investigations are underway.

