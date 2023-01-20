UrduPoint.com

High Ranking KP Police Officers Reshuffled

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2023 | 07:51 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) on Friday ordered posting transfers of high ranking police officers including two DIG, as many AIGs and officers of grade 17 and 18

Two different notifications issued here said that DIGs Dar Khattak and Tahir Ayub have been transferred and posted as RPO Kohat Range and RPO Hazara Range respectively.

Similarly, AIG Establishment Irfan Ullah Khan has been transferred and posted as DIG Police Internal Accountability while Deputy Commandant Special Security Unit Zaibullah Khan has been posted as DIG Investigation.

The other notification said that PSP BS-18 officers Zahidullah has been posted as AIG Establishment, Abdul Rashid as DPO Mohmand, Imran Khan as DPO Buner, Saleem Abbas Kulachi as DPO Khyber, Sajjad Ahmad as Additional Superintendent of Police Operations Mardan and Syed Muhktiar Shah as Deputy Commandant Special Security Unit.

Similarly the BS-17 officers Arbab Shafiullah Jan has been posted as DPO Torghar and Salah-ud-Din as CPO KP.

