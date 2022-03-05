UrduPoint.com

High Representative For UNAOC Condemned Suicide Bomb Attack At Peshawar

March 05, 2022

High representative for UNAOC condemned suicide bomb attack at Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :The High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), Miguel Ángel Moratinos, condemns in the strongest terms the suicide bomb attack that took place during Friday prayers in a mosque at Peshawar.

The High Representative stresses that all forms of violence and acts of terror against civilians and religious sites on account of their religion or belief are intolerable and unjustifiable, said a press release issued here.

He reiterates that houses of worship are sacred places where worshipers should be able to practice their faith safely and freely.

The High Representative calls for mutual respect of all religions and faiths and for fostering a culture of fraternity and peace.

He recalls the UN Plan of Action to safeguard religious sites, developed by UNAOC, and calls on all governments and relevant stakeholders to support its implementation.

He also invites the global youth and faith communities to join UNAOC's global call to action #forSafeWorship to contribute to celebrate the universality of religious sites as symbols of our shared humanity, history, and traditions.

On behalf of UNAOC, the High Representative conveyed his deepest sympathies to the Government of Pakistan and expresses his condolences to the victims' families and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

