High Schools Dropping Arts Subjects Due To Teachers’ Shortage
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2024 | 01:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Overwhelming shortage of teachers, restrictive budgets, and the exclusion of arts subjects
are hampering educational opportunities, particularly for children with diverse learning needs
in south Punjab.
According to official sources, longstanding issues of resource scarcity and limited infrastructure
have left schools struggling to meet even basic educational needs. Compared to the rest of
Punjab, the region faced with challenges across various sectors.
As per official sources, about 26.7 million children are out of school across Pakistan, including
a remarkable proportion from South Punjab. Even among those enrolled, many students confront
multiple obstacles due to inadequate facilities and teacher shortages, especially at Primary and
middle levels. Schools in the region often operate with minimal teaching staff, forcing remaining
teachers to juggle large classrooms and several grades. This not only affects their ability to teach
effectively but also undermines students’ learning experiences and outcomes.
“The lack of teachers means children in these schools are frequently neglected academically,”
explains an education department official.
“This situation is particularly severe in the arts, as schools are compelled to prioritize core
subjects where staffing exists, leading to a complete neglect of arts education.”
In the last few years, many high schools across South Punjab have eliminated arts subjects
from their curriculum due to a shortage of teachers. The sources said that last time teachers
were recruited in 2018. It has caused hardship for students who struggle with science-based
subjects and would otherwise thrive in the humanities. "These cuts in arts education leave many
students disenchanted with schooling,” stated a teacher on condition of anonymity.
“Some students who would excel in Arts subjects are left with fewer academic choices which
led to increased dropout rates.” The exclusion of arts subjects risks producing a generation
of students deprived of well-rounded education.
Arts education is recognized globally as essential to cultivating a critical, adaptive, and creative
workforce. By limiting students' access to it, South Punjab is depriving many of the chance to
discover their strengths beyond conventional academics.
Aside from classroom responsibilities, teachers in South Punjab are regularly tasked with
non-academic duties, such as dengue prevention campaigns, and data collection assignments.
This added workload places further strain on the already limited teaching staff.
According to local administrators, these extra responsibilities affect teachers’ performance
in the classroom, thus it compounds the region’s educational crisis. The dual roles expected
of teachers not only disrupt academic activities but also demoralize educators who are committed
to their students’ growth. “Teachers are already overburdened with classes due to staffing issues.
These extra duties take away the time and focus they need for effective teaching,” says another
teacher.
Another hurdle for South Punjab’s schools is the cost of utilities, particularly electricity. Almost all
schools have their electricity meters classified as commercial rather than educational, and the
phenomenon resulted in high electricity bills. These bills are paid from the Non-Salary Budget (NSB),
a limited fund meant for maintenance, repairs, and other operational costs at the schools.
However, recognizing this challenge, the School Education Department is working to shift schools
onto solar power, a solution that could significantly reduce electricity costs and ease the financial
strain on NSB budgets, maintained a senior official from School Education Department. He however
added, only a limited number of schools have so far been converted to solar.
To address the strain on public resources, the government is gradually transferring nearly 12,000 schools
out of 47,000 to third-party organizations. While the privatization aims to improve management and
resources, it has sparked controversy among educators and parents alike, the sources stated.
