High schools dropping arts subjects due to teachers’ shortage

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Overwhelming shortage of teachers, restrictive budgets, and the exclusion of arts subjects

are hampering educational opportunities, particularly for children with diverse learning needs

in south Punjab.

According to official sources, longstanding issues of resource scarcity and limited infrastructure

have left schools struggling to meet even basic educational needs. Compared to the rest of

Punjab, the region faced with challenges across various sectors.

As per official sources, about 26.7 million children are out of school across Pakistan, including

a remarkable proportion from South Punjab. Even among those enrolled, many students confront

multiple obstacles due to inadequate facilities and teacher shortages, especially at Primary and

middle levels. Schools in the region often operate with minimal teaching staff, forcing remaining

teachers to juggle large classrooms and several grades. This not only affects their ability to teach

effectively but also undermines students’ learning experiences and outcomes.

“The lack of teachers means children in these schools are frequently neglected academically,”

explains an education department official.

“This situation is particularly severe in the arts, as schools are compelled to prioritize core

subjects where staffing exists, leading to a complete neglect of arts education.”

In the last few years, many high schools across South Punjab have eliminated arts subjects

from their curriculum due to a shortage of teachers. The sources said that last time teachers

were recruited in 2018. It has caused hardship for students who struggle with science-based

subjects and would otherwise thrive in the humanities. "These cuts in arts education leave many

students disenchanted with schooling,” stated a teacher on condition of anonymity.

“Some students who would excel in Arts subjects are left with fewer academic choices which

led to increased dropout rates.” The exclusion of arts subjects risks producing a generation

of students deprived of well-rounded education.

Arts education is recognized globally as essential to cultivating a critical, adaptive, and creative

workforce. By limiting students' access to it, South Punjab is depriving many of the chance to

discover their strengths beyond conventional academics.

Aside from classroom responsibilities, teachers in South Punjab are regularly tasked with

non-academic duties, such as dengue prevention campaigns, and data collection assignments.

This added workload places further strain on the already limited teaching staff.

According to local administrators, these extra responsibilities affect teachers’ performance

in the classroom, thus it compounds the region’s educational crisis. The dual roles expected

of teachers not only disrupt academic activities but also demoralize educators who are committed

to their students’ growth. “Teachers are already overburdened with classes due to staffing issues.

These extra duties take away the time and focus they need for effective teaching,” says another

teacher.

Another hurdle for South Punjab’s schools is the cost of utilities, particularly electricity. Almost all

schools have their electricity meters classified as commercial rather than educational, and the

phenomenon resulted in high electricity bills. These bills are paid from the Non-Salary Budget (NSB),

a limited fund meant for maintenance, repairs, and other operational costs at the schools.

However, recognizing this challenge, the School Education Department is working to shift schools

onto solar power, a solution that could significantly reduce electricity costs and ease the financial

strain on NSB budgets, maintained a senior official from School Education Department. He however

added, only a limited number of schools have so far been converted to solar.

To address the strain on public resources, the government is gradually transferring nearly 12,000 schools

out of 47,000 to third-party organizations. While the privatization aims to improve management and

resources, it has sparked controversy among educators and parents alike, the sources stated.