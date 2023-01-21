UrduPoint.com

High Security Alert Issued In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2023 | 12:50 AM

High security alert issued in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Police have issued a high-security alert in Peshawar with search operations in different areas of the city continuing after the Takhta Baig suicide blast.

The process of checking at the entrances and exits of the city has become more strict and policemen have been told to keep a vigilant eye so as to avoid any untoward incident.

Vehicles entering the city and common people are being searched, however, additional personnel had been deployed at check posts, SSP Operation told media men on Friday.

He also directed the re-checking of CCTV cameras in the city.

"As attacks on police have increased a lot this year but the morale of the officers and Police Jawan still remains high and they are ready for all kinds of situations," said SSP Operation Peshawar.

He said the terrorists would get a befitting reply on every front, adding that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police was a force of braves and martyrs.

He disclosed that the CCPO visited various police stations and checked the required equipment to deal with any situation. He also reviewed the security arrangements and issued instructions on the spot, the SSP added.

