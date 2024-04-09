Open Menu

High-speed Bus Overturns 10 Passengers Injured

Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2024 | 10:18 PM

High-speed bus overturns 10 passengers injured

A high-speed bus overturned near Bahawalnagar Mohal Chowk on Tuesday causing injuries to 10 individuals, including women

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) A high-speed bus overturned near Bahawalnagar Mohal Chowk on Tuesday causing injuries to 10 individuals, including women.

The ill-fated passenger bus was en route from Bahawalnagar to Multan

The swift response of rescue teams led to the injured being promptly shifted to the district hospital for medical aid.

Notably, the bus driver absconded from the scene, prompting the police to take the bus into custody and initiate legal proceedings.

APP/adg/378

Related Topics

Injured Police Driver Bahawalnagar Women From

Recent Stories

S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run ..

S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election

8 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders r ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders relief for prisoners on Eid

8 minutes ago
 Nobel-winning 'God particle' physicist Higgs dies ..

Nobel-winning 'God particle' physicist Higgs dies aged 94

8 minutes ago
 'TikTok Taoiseach': Who is Ireland's new prime min ..

'TikTok Taoiseach': Who is Ireland's new prime minister Simon Harris?

12 minutes ago
 Shipwreck off Djibouti leaves 38 migrants dead

Shipwreck off Djibouti leaves 38 migrants dead

12 minutes ago
 Zelensky inspects fortifications around Kharkiv am ..

Zelensky inspects fortifications around Kharkiv amid Russian attacks

18 minutes ago
Top Swiss party demands Council of Europe pullout ..

Top Swiss party demands Council of Europe pullout after climate ruling

18 minutes ago
 SPSC announces result of Combined Competitive exam ..

SPSC announces result of Combined Competitive examination 2022

18 minutes ago
 Eid Namaz to be offered at over 1,000 congregation ..

Eid Namaz to be offered at over 1,000 congregations in Hyderabad

18 minutes ago
 Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results - 1st update

Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results - 1st update

18 minutes ago
 ATC dismisses bail petition of doctor involved in ..

ATC dismisses bail petition of doctor involved in illegal kidneys transplant

24 minutes ago
 District police distributes Eid gifts among famili ..

District police distributes Eid gifts among families of martyrs

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan