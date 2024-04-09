High-speed bus overturns 10 passengers injured

A high-speed bus overturned near Bahawalnagar Mohal Chowk on Tuesday causing injuries to 10 individuals, including women

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) A high-speed bus overturned near Bahawalnagar Mohal Chowk on Tuesday causing injuries to 10 individuals, including women.

The ill-fated passenger bus was en route from Bahawalnagar to Multan

The swift response of rescue teams led to the injured being promptly shifted to the district hospital for medical aid.

Notably, the bus driver absconded from the scene, prompting the police to take the bus into custody and initiate legal proceedings.

