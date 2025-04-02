High-speed collision on Faisalabad road leaves two teenagers critically injured

(@FahadShabbir)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) A devastating car-motorcycle accident occurred on Faisalabad Road's Luna Mor area on Wednesday, resulting in serious injuries to two teenage boys riding the motorcycle. According to Rescue 1122 officials, excessive speed was the Primary cause of the collision.

The injured teenagers have been identified as Osman (18), son of Atiq-ur-Rehman, and Asad (17), son of Abdul Khaliq, residents of Ghulam Muhammad Abad. Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the scene, providing immediate first aid and transporting the injured to the district headquarters hospital for further treatment.

