High-speed collision on Lalian Sahiwal Road leaves three injured

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) A devastating collision between a motorcycle and a loader rickshaw on Monday occurred near Adda Dawar on Lalian Sahiwal Road, resulting in injuries to three individuals, including two women.

According to the sources of Rescue1122 and local police, the accident involved a high-speed loader rickshaw and a motorcycle, which collided, leaving 70-year-old Bai Bibi, 55-year-old Sahib Bibi, and 14-year-old Ali Hassan injured.

Rescue 1122 personnel responded promptly to the accident, providing first aid to the injured and transporting them to the hospital for further treatment. The injured individuals are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

