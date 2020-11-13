UrduPoint.com
High Speed Internet Ban Extended Across IIOJK

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 11:00 AM

High speed internet ban extended across IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities have extended ban on high speed 3g and 4g internet services across the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the high speed internet remains suspended in IIOJK from August 5, last year when the Modi-led fascist Indian govt repealed the territory's special status and imposed military siege.

In this regard, the occupation authorities in an order said that the directions shall be effective till 26th November, 2020, unless modified earlier. However, two districts, Ganderbal and Undhampur, have been exempted from the ban.

The IIOJK administration keeps extending the high-speed internet ban in the territory even as there is a growing demand for restoration the services particularly in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

