High-stakes Battle In NA 148 As Gilani, Dehr And Mahay Competes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2024 | 06:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) As the momentum in electoral activities intensifies with the approaching February elections, tough competition is
being expected between former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and Ahmed Hussain Dehar in NA 148.
With just a few weeks remaining in the polling, significant developments have taken place in crucial Constituencies of Multan. NA-148, in particular, holds great importance, witnessing a contest between former prime minister Yousaf
Raza Gilani, PML-N candidate Ahmed Hussain Dehar and Independent candidate Barrister Taimur Altaf Mahay.
Moreover, the electoral battleground encompasses areas starting from Bosan Road and extending up to Sher Shah. It includes parts of Nawabpur Road, Qadirpur Ran, Chowk Kamaraan, Moza Muzaffarabad, Qasim Bela and some other areas. The majority of the constituency is in rural areas however, nearly 20 percent area is comprised of the Urban population.
In the previous elections, Ahmed Hussain Dehar secured success from this constituency on a PTI ticket but later parted ways with the party during a no-confidence motion.
Abdul Qadir Gillani was the candidate on the PPP ticket during the election 2018. Noteworthy political analyst Sarfraz Ali Ansari mentioned that it was the old constituency of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani, setting the stage for a challenging competition.
While expectations lean towards Yousaf Raza Gilani, who has a strong foothold in this constituency, he claimed. However, Ahmed Hassan Dehr has also improved as he got support from some important tribes in the constituency.
Gilani, having been elected as prime minister from this constituency, has initiated numerous developmental projects in the area. Another analyst Nasir Zaheer highlighted the both parties are actively pursuing their electoral campaigns, and Yousaf Raza Gilani has intensified efforts. However, tough competition contest is being expected, he added.
