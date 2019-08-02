UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'High-tech Police Mobile Khidmat Markaz' Begin Services In Khanewal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 09:50 AM

'High-tech police Mobile Khidmat Markaz' begin services in Khanewal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Like other parts of Punjab, the high-tech 'Police Mobile Khidmat Markaz' begin services in Khanewal district in order to facilitate citizens living in far flung areas at their doorsteps.

District Police officer Asad Sarfaraz Khan said while talking to a private news channel, a free of cost Police mobile service equipped with sufficient staff and the necessary gadgets will visit various places in Khanewal.

Police officer said , The one window Police service has been established in Khanewal to provide various facilities at people's doorsteps, such as verification certificates, copies of registered cases, medical certificates, character certificates, general police verification, driving permits and license renewal etc.

Asad said not only citizens would benefit from these services but these facilities had helped protect police record and provided secured access to the Police Station Record Management System (PSRMS) through linked internet facilities in mobile van.

He further said when randomly we asked the citizens about this service, they really encouraged us and appreciated this effort as they are getting facilities on their doorsteps.

He said the whole exercise would also help combat crimes, besides providing facilities to the citizens.

Related Topics

Internet Police Punjab Police Station Mobile Visit Van Khanewal Sarfaraz Khan From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Japan imports 28.8m barrels of crude oil from UAE ..

10 hours ago

Grand Imam of Al Azhar praises UAE’s role in pro ..

10 hours ago

Ton-up Smith turns tide for Australia in Ashes ope ..

10 hours ago

US stocks tumble as Trump announces new tariffs on ..

10 hours ago

Smith ton takes Australia to 284 all out in first ..

10 hours ago

Under Mohamed bin Zayed&#039;s grant, final batch ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.