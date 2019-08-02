(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Like other parts of Punjab, the high-tech 'Police Mobile Khidmat Markaz' begin services in Khanewal district in order to facilitate citizens living in far flung areas at their doorsteps.

District Police officer Asad Sarfaraz Khan said while talking to a private news channel, a free of cost Police mobile service equipped with sufficient staff and the necessary gadgets will visit various places in Khanewal.

Police officer said , The one window Police service has been established in Khanewal to provide various facilities at people's doorsteps, such as verification certificates, copies of registered cases, medical certificates, character certificates, general police verification, driving permits and license renewal etc.

Asad said not only citizens would benefit from these services but these facilities had helped protect police record and provided secured access to the Police Station Record Management System (PSRMS) through linked internet facilities in mobile van.

He further said when randomly we asked the citizens about this service, they really encouraged us and appreciated this effort as they are getting facilities on their doorsteps.

He said the whole exercise would also help combat crimes, besides providing facilities to the citizens.