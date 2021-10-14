Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday said induction of high-tech systems would make Pakistan's air defence impenetrable in the emerging threat scenario

The Army Chief visited Army Air Defence Centre Karachi, where on arrival, the COAS laid floral wreath at Shahuada (martyrs) monument, said an ISPR news release.

Later, the COAS witnessed commissioning of state-of-the-art Chinese origin HQ-9/P HIMADS (High to Medium Air Defence System) into Pakistan Army Air Defence.

Commander Army Air Defence Command Lieutenant General Hamood uz Zaman Khan briefed the COAS about strategic weapon system.

Speaking at the occasion, the COAS said that Pakistan China strategic partnership and defence collaboration was a factor of stability in the region.

Highlighting the criticality of air defence in the overall defence of motherland, the COAS said exemplary synergy between Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Army Air Defence made the country's air defence impregnable.

Senior officials from China were also present on the occasion.

Induction of HIMADS will significantly enhance Comprehensive Layered Integrated Air Defence (CLIAD) shield of aerial frontiers of Pakistan as the system is fully integrated through a well-knit Digitised System on its inventory.

Capable of intercepting multiple air targets including aircrafts, cruise missiles and Beyond Visual Range Weapons at ranges over 100 kilometres with Single Shot Kill Probability, HQ-9/P is considered as a strategic long range Surface to Air Missile (SAM) with remarkable flexibility and precision.