High-time for nation, State institutions to join hands in making country progress: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says it is responsibility of the government, judiciary, armed forces and the people to act in unison for ensuring development of the country.

TORGHAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says it is high-time for the nation and the State institutions to join hands in making the country progress.

He was addressing local elders in Torghar after laying foundation-stone of Torghar Buner Highway, Buner-Karakar Link Tunnel and Torghar-Buner RCC bridge.

Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the significance of unity, hard work and dedication by the nation to make the future of Pakistan brighter.

He said Pakistan recently faced financial challenges and got a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund to avert default. He mentioned, in this regard, the supportive role of army chief General Asim Munir for clinching the three billion Dollars deal with the global lender.

He expressed confidence that Pakistan would soon gain a significant place in the comity of nations.

Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged the sacrifices of the forefathers of locals who donated their lands during the formation of Pakistan, seventy years ago.

Prime Minister announced establishment of a Danish school, two colleges in the area, an educational facility project earlier launched by him in Punjab for the children from underprivileged families.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing on the projects. It was briefed that after construction of Torghar-Buner Road and bridge at Indus River, people will travel only for one kilometer instead of 250 kilometers to reach areas situated at other bank of the River. It was briefed that it would also connect district Buner, Mardan and Terbela.

The Prime Minister was briefed that total length of Karakar Tunnel will be 2.1 kilometer and it will be constructed at a cost of 9.58 billion rupees in three years. It will connect District Buner with Swat Motorway.

Similarly, the Torghar-Buner RCC Bridge at Karakar on Indus River will be 876 meters long and constructed at a 9.95 billion rupees within three years.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said today he is pleased to lay foundation stones of the development projects, which will usher in a new era of development and prosperity in the area.

He directed the authorities concerned to work round the clock and complete these projects within one or one and a half year instead of stipulated timeframeof three years.