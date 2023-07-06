TORGHAR, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said it was high-time for the nation and the State institutions to join hands in making the country progress.

The prime minister said it was the responsibility of the government, judiciary, armed forces and the people to act in unison for ensuring development of the country.

He was addressing the local elders in Torghar after laying foundation-stone of Torghar Bunir Highway, the Bunir-Karakar Link Tunnel and Torghar-Bunir RCC (Reinforced Cement Concrete) bridge.

The prime minister highlighted the significance of unity, hard work and dedication by the nation to make the future of Pakistan brighter.

He said Pakistan recently faced financial challenges and got a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund to avert default. He mentioned in this regard the supportive role of army chief General Asim Munir for clinching the $3 billion deal with the global lender.

He expressed confidence that Pakistan would soon gain a significant place in the comity of nations.

PM Sharif said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was blessed with natural resources, however stressed the need for exploring the avenues of development for the benefit of people.

The prime minister acknowledged the sacrifices of the forefathers of the locals who donated their lands during the formation of Pakistan 70 years ago.

He regretted the apathy of political leaders in the past, who neglected the area and did not make efforts to mainstream it in the journey of national development.

He emphasized giving opportunity to the locals to help them prosper in educational and professional fields.

He expressed concern that without the bridge, the locals had no other choice but to travel a distance of 250 kilometres. The construction of bridge would reduce the distance to only one kilometre.

He directed completion of the said bridge in one year instead of the stipulated time-frame of three years and said the three infrastructure projects worth Rs 18 billion would greatly facilitate the locals.

PM Sharif announced establishment of a Danish school in the area, an educational facility project earlier launched by him in Punjab for the children from underprivileged families.

He also announced setting up of two colleges in the area and said that soon work would be started to ensure supply of electricity.

Pakistan Muslim League leader retired Captain Muhammad Safdar said the underdeveloped area of Torghar, formerly known as Kala Dhaka, was in dire need of development and infrastructure.

He said the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Torghar was a good omen for the people of the area, which was now destined to progress under his vision of development.

PM's Adviser Amir Muqam said the bridge will connect the Hazara and Malakand divisions and facilitate the locals.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Adviser Ahad Cheema and officials of local government were present.