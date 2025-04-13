High time to acknowledge invaluable contributions of Pakistani expats: Atta Tarar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar Sunday said that it is high time to acknowledge the invaluable contributions of Pakistani expatriates who have not only enhanced the country's prestige at international level, but also played substantial role in bolstering Pakistan's economic development.

Speaking to the media regarding the ongoing three-day Overseas Pakistanis' Convention in Islamabad, the minister praised them as true ambassadors of Pakistan, instrumental in boosting the country's economic growth.

He extended a warm welcome to the overseas Pakistanis participating in the convention. "The purpose of this convention is to pay homage to the remarkable services of overseas Pakistanis, who are indeed the pride of our nation," the Minister said eulogizing their pivotal role in fortifying Pakistan's economy through billions of Dollars in remittances.

Divulging the convention's agenda, Tarar said it would continue for two additional days, featuring high-profile activities and crucial discussions aimed at exploring avenues for enhanced government support and broader recognition of expatriate achievements across diverse sectors.

Tarar highlighted the commitment of both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir to the welfare and well-being of the overseas Pakistanis.

"Living and succeeding in a foreign land is no easy feat," Tarar said, commending the diaspora's sacrifices and unwavering dedication to their homeland.

He described the convention as a landmark event, celebrating the diverse professional accomplishments of Pakistanis residing across the globe.

Highlighting Pakistan as a highly attractive investment destination, the minister invited overseas Pakistanis to explore on the burgeoning economic stability and promising opportunities in the country.

He noted the existence of miscreants who are hell bent on propaganda and spreading negativity, particularly during periods of positive national development.

The national economy is all set to take off under the "Uraan Pakistan" initiative, he said while giving credit to the prime minister for taking strategic measures to reinvigorate the economy.