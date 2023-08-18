High time to address 37 years old Regi Model Town issue: Commissioner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Muhammad Zubair has said that we wanted to settle the 37 years old dispute of Regi Model Town according to the norms of Pushtoon culture and unanimity of all respondents so that no injustice is made in this regard.

It was high time to address this long-standing issue as all the respondents seriously wanted a way out of this dispute through an amicable solution.

The Commissioner said this while presiding over a jirga held between the Kokikhel tribe from the Khyber district and respondents from the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA).

The jirga was also attended by DC Peshawar Shah Fahad, DC Khyber, Abdul Nasir, Collector PDA, Mujahid and representatives of the tribal tribe of Kokikhel including Malik Barkat Afridi and Malik Yusuf Afridi.

The Commissioner on the occasion listened to the stance of both respondents and directed the PDA officials to present the complete record of the matter next week.

The Commissioner also called a meeting next week with the members of the earlier jirgas held to address the Regi issue.

The Commissioner Peshawar Division said a jirga on a weekly basis will be held to sort out a lasting solution to this 37-year-old issue.

It merits mention here that a dispute over the ownership of Zone-1, Zone-II and Zone-V of Regi Model Town was continuing between the Kokikhel tribe of Khyber district and the Peshawar Development Authority since 1986 that has stopped the construction activities in these zones.

Hundreds of buyers of plots in these zones were faced with multiple problems and had requested the Commissioner to take a personal interest in addressing this issue.