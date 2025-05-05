High Time To Empower Youth: Rana Mashhood
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Chairman Prime Minister Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, on Monday announced that the government was launching National Adolescence and Youth Policy this year for youth's growth and to develop a national cohesion.
While addressing a meeting of business community at Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), he said that significant measures for the youth under a historic policy, aimed at providing education and employment opportunities for them across Pakistan.
"We have devised a policy that offers opportunities to everyone, from students in elite universities to children working in brick kilns," he added.
"This is the first time we are focusing on the issues of young people under age group of 10 to 15 years. During this age, children undergo mental and physical growth, for which necessary steps are being taken to know these issues," he said.
Rana Mashhood explained that this policy was designed keeping in mind the dreams and aspirations of the youth, and included strategies for the development of young people up to the age of 29. "We have started a programme to provide better opportunities to youth across Pakistan, from Turbat to Chitral and other areas of the country," he added.
He said that the digital app launched on March 26 had already been downloaded more than 1.
6 million times, with its reach surpassing 6 million, adding, "We expect it to reach 10 million, and through this, millions of young people are getting internship opportunities."
"Pakistan has stepped into the digital world, and it is essential that we make full use of it to stay in sync with the global community," he said and added that the government had proposed a budget of Rs 160 billion this year, which was significantly higher than last year's Rs 12 billion.
"This is a historic step for the digital revolution and empowering the youth, and we must all play our part to lead Pakistan toward a bright future," he added.
He strongly criticized those spreading negative propaganda against the Pakistan Armed Forces and stressed that they must be given a strong response. "This is the institution that saved, nurtured, and sustained Pakistan. We must support our military institutions and appreciate their sacrifices," he added.
"The security and stability of Pakistan is our collective responsibility, and there will be no compromise on this and each one of us must contribute to its development," he concluded.
PLM N local leadership and workers were present.
