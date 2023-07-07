Open Menu

High To Very High Flood Likely In River Chenab, Associated Nullahs Of Ravi

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2023 | 06:40 PM

High to very high flood likely in river Chenab, associated Nullahs of Ravi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that high to very high-level flooding is expected in River Chenab and associated Nullahs of rivers Ravi and Chenab during Saturday and Sunday.

According to daily FFC report on Friday, flash flooding is also expected in the Hill Torrents of D.G Khan Division and local Nullahs of Northern Balochistan including small rivers in Bannu, Kohat and D.I Khan Divisions during the next 48-hours.

At present, all major rivers of the Indus River System (IRS) are flowing with "Normal Discharges". The combined live storage of Tarbela, Mangla & Chashma reservoirs is 7.80 MAF (58.02 % of Total Live Storage, Capacity of 13.443 MAF).

As per present meteorological situation, deep trough of Westerly Wave earlier over Northeastern Afghanistan and adjoining areas lies over Northern parts of Pakistan whereas seasonal low continues to prevail over Balochistan with its trough extending northwards.

Upper Air Cyclonic circulation over West Bengal (India) has now moved westwards and is currently prevailing over central parts of Madhya Pradesh (India).

Resultantly moderate to strong monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan up to 7000 feet.

For the ensuing 24 hours FFD, Lahore has predicted scattered to widespread wind thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls over Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, D.G. Khan & Lahore Divisions of Punjab, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides over the upper catchments of all the major rivers of IRS.

Scattered Wind Thunderstorm/ Rain over Punjab (Faisalabad, Multan & Bahawalpur Divisions), Balochistan (Kalat, Naseerabad, Loralai, Sibi & Zhob Divisions) and Southern & Southeastern Sindh.

The current monsoon activity is likely to subside from 10th July 2023.

