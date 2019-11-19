High treason case against Pervez Musharraf: SC reserves judgment, to be announced on Nov 28

Special Court (SC) has reserved judgment in high treason case against former president Gen (Retd) Pervez Musharraf which will be announced on November 28

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th November, 2019) Special Court (SC) has reserved judgment in high treason case against former president Gen (Retd) Pervez Musharraf which will be announced on November 28.Pervez Musharraf high treason case came up for hearing before SC Tuesday.Justice Waqar Ahmad inquired was permission obtained from the court before removing prosecution team.Deputy Attorney General (DAG) told prosecutor Akram Sheikh resigned following change of government.

New prosecution team was appointed on the directives of Akram Sheikh. Government sacked prosecution team on October 23.Justice Nazar Akbar remarked " is it not known to interior ministry that prosecution team is working even after resignation from prosecutor.DAG said interior ministry perhaps knows about it.Justice Nazar Akbar remarked interior ministry authorities have appeared before the court several times.

How it is possible that the officers who appeared in the court don't know about it.Justice Shahid Karim while addressing DAG remarked the court had summoned interior secretary and not him. Let him talk.The court removed DAG Sajid Ilyas Bhatti from rostrum.On inquiring from court, registrar SC told that counsel for Pervez Musharraf is in Saudi Arabia for performing Umrah.Justice Waqar Ahmad Saith remarked third chance was given to counsel for Pervez Musharraf for giving arguments today.

Prosecution has filed written arguments which are enough for us. If counsel for Pervez Musharraf wills he can file written arguments till November 26.The court reserved decision on high treason case against Pervez Musharraf which will be announced on November 28.