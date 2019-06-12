UrduPoint.com
High Treason Case: Court Rejects Musharraf's Plea To Postpone Hearing

Umer Jamshaid 3 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 02:30 PM

A special court has on Wednesday rejected former President Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf's plea to postpone hearing of high treason case against him on medical grounds

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th June, 2019) A special court has on Wednesday rejected former President Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf's plea to postpone hearing of high treason case against him on medical grounds.According to details, the erstwhile president's right to defense has been abolished by the court and he will not be able to receive services of his lawyer.A three-member bench headed by Justice Tahira Safdar conducted the hearing.

Musharraf's counsel Salman Safdar told the court that his client could not travel to Pakistan due to his precarious health condition, and once again requested the court to adjourn the hearing and give him another chance to appear before the court.

"Pervez Musharraf is fighting for his life, and is not physically and mentally fit to travel to Pakistan.

The former president's weight is reducing rapidly and he is on wheelchair. He is undergoing chemotherapy and his health is gradually deteriorating."He feels ashamed and apologetic for requesting adjournment on every hearing."Justice Tahira Safdar remarked that the Supreme Court has already given verdict over this matter and rejected the petition.Furthermore, the court itself will appoint a lawyer for Pervez Musharraf, and has summoned Names from the Ministry of Law.

