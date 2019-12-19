High treason case: Justice Nazar Akbar acquits former military ruler Musharraf

(@fidahassanain)

The Special Court issues written judgment on Musharraf’s death sentence

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2019) The Special Court has issued detailed judgment on high treason case against former military ruler, with dissenting note of a judge who acquitted General (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

According to 169 pages detailed judgment, Justice Nazar Akbar of Sindh High Court acquitted former military ruler General (retired) Pervez Musharraf of the high treason charges, observing that the prosecution failed to prove the case.

Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, the head of the Special Court, and Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court, however, declared Musharraf guilty of high treason and sentenced him to death sentence.

“The body of Musharraf should be brought to D-Chowk if he died there in the UAE, and be hanged there for three days,” Justice Seth held in the detailed judgment in high treason case against the former military ruler. The bench observed that it is the first of its kind case in country’s history. The court held that Musharraf was given maximum chance for fair trial in the case, and held that “those helped him run away from the country must also be brought to justice,”. The court directed the registrar office to provide copy of the judgment to the lawyer of Pervez Musharraf.

The special court also held that Musharraf be arrest and underlined that he could not avail right appeal without getting himself surrendered before the law and getting himself arrested.

"The record of the case shall remain with the registrar office," said the judgment.

On Tuesday, the special court headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, comprising Justice Nazar Akbar of Sindh High Court and Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court declared Pervez Musharraf “traitor” and sentenced him to death.

Former military ruler General (retd) Pervez Musharraf was granted death sentence by the Special bench in high treason case for imposing emergency in the country on Nov 3, 2007, removing judges and putting them behind bars. The bench gave split-decision with the ration of 2:1 as one judge opposed death sentence to the former military chief.

Earlier, Pakistan military showed strong reaction on the verdict of the Special Court against the former military ruler Pervez Musharraf, saying that “Musharraf can’t be traitor as he fought wars for Pakistan,”. DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said that the decision was not in accordance with the law as Musharraf was not heard by the Special Court. “There is anger and anguish among the armed forces due to the verdict against Pervez Musharraf,” said the released issued by the DG ISPR.