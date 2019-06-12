UrduPoint.com
High Treason Case: Supreme Court Revokes Musharraf’s Right To Defence

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 12 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 01:29 PM

Rejecting the appeal, the court revoked Musharraf’s right to defence.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 12th June, 2019) The Supreme Court on Wednesday revoked Former President General (r) Pervez Musharraf’s right to choose his own defence in high treason case.

A three-member Special Court bench headed by Justice Tahira Safdar heard the adjournment plea filed by Musharraf’s counsel in high treason case.

Advocate Salman Safdar, counsel for Pervez Musharraf, had submitted another plea to adjourn high treason case.

Musharraf’s counsel said that his client is shedding weight due to illness. He also informed that Musharraf is using a wheelchair and cannot walk. He said that the doctors had advised him to avoid travelling due to his health issues.

Salman Safdar requested the court to give another chance to Musharraf so he can appear before the court.

The prosecution raised objections over the plea.

The court ordered to take Musharraf’s statement through video link.

The court has reserved the plea on adjournment plea.

Pervez Musharraf is facing a treason trial under Article 6 of the Constitution as well as Section 2 of the High Treason Act on a complaint moved by the Federal government.

However, 76-year-old Musharraf is suffering from several diseases, including a life-threatening disease due to which he never appeared before the court.

