High, Ultrahigh Density Fruit Orchards Established In Islamia University

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 10:07 PM

High, ultrahigh density fruit orchards established in Islamia University

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has inaugurated the high and ultrahigh density orchards of mangoes including commercial cultivars of chounsa, dushari, sindhari, anwar ratool, citrus cultivars of kinnow, fruiter grapefruit, Lemons and date palm).

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, in high-density orchard, there will be 700 to 800 plants per acre land, while 1200 plants will be adjusted in ultrahigh density orchard. Between rows of plants soft fruits like strawberry will be planted for early income to the University.

Fruits of these plants will be sold directly to national or international agencies to purchase the products of this project. Production technology will be standardized according to the agro-climatic condition of this region. Students will also be involved in the activities. Faculty of Department of Horticulture will be engaged in research activities through this project. In second phase of this project, processing unit of fruit plants will be installed for value addition of the products to address malnutrition and food security issues of the region likewise Pakistan.

