High wheat yield farmers get prizes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Additional secretary agriculture (Task Force) Imtiaz Ahmad Waraich on Thursday distributed cash prizes among top three farmers who gained highest yield in the district under wheat production contest 2021-22.

As many as total 152 farmers had filed applications for the wheat contest and 92 of them were shortlisted.

Mahr Bashir Ahmad was declared the top position holder with 60 Maunds per acre production and won Rs 300,000 cash prize. Rashid Hussain and Malik Muhammad Hussain stood second and third with 54 and 50.50 Maunds per acre production and received Rs 200,000 and Rs 100,000 cash prizes respectively, said Zafar Abbas, deputy director agriculture extension.

The contest was an annual feature of government's initiatives meant to encourage farmers adopt modern technology to attain higher production of food crops, Imtiaz Waraich said while commending the performance of winners.