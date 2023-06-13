High winds expected in south eastern part of Pakistan due to BIPARJOY cyclone: Dastgir

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 13rd, 2023) Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan says high winds are expected in south eastern part of Pakistan due to the BIPARJOY cyclone.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said Cyclone preventing the LNG ships from docking at port.

The Federal Minister said due to the Cyclone, it is dangerous to operate the power plants during high velocity winds. He said some plants may go offline during the Cyclone. The Minister said the previous government criminally delayed the power projects which is creating hurdles in the country.