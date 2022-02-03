UrduPoint.com

Higher Education Among Top Priorities Of KP Govt: Mahmood Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Higher education among top priorities of KP govt: Mahmood Khan

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that promotion of the higher education sector on modern lines was one of the top priorities of the incumbent government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that promotion of the higher education sector on modern lines was one of the top priorities of the incumbent government. He said that higher educational institutions were being established in all the districts of the province including newly merged areas whereas steps were also being taken to strengthen the existing institutions across the province.

He expressed these views while addressing the second convocation of the University of Swat on Thursday.

The Chief Minister said that work on a number of projects for establishing new colleges and universities is in progress in the province including Swat and Malakand Division. He added that Special Technology Zones were also being established in order to impart higher education in accordance with the needs of the modern era as well as to impart modern skills to students to ensure their employment opportunities in the market.

He further said that a Special Technology Zone of international standard has been established in Hazara Division whereas such special technology zones would also be established in south region, Malakand and Mardan regions.

He said that strengthening the University of Swat was his long standing desire which is now being fulfilled adding that the first phase of the construction work of the project has been completed and work would soon be started on the second phase as well.

The Chief Minister said that unfortunately, the pace of construction work on the project had been very slow but now due to his personal interest and efforts, work has been geared up and the first phase has been completed.

Besides, he added that progress was underway on other projects including Campuses of Agriculture University, Engineering University, Women University and Veterinary University. He said that these projects on completion will open a new era of educational development in Malakand Division.

He urged upon the graduates to excel in practical life and play their role in national development. While paying tributes to the parents of graduates, the Chief Minister said that real credit of the completion of educational career goes to the parents of graduates who have gone all out to provide a conducive environment of learning to their children.

The Chief Minister on the occasion, also congratulated the Vice Chancellor and his entire team and said that the University has achieved a lot in the shortest time period under the dynamic leadership of the incumbent administration. He urged the University's administration to pay special attention to have liaison between the University and relevant industries with special focus on capacity building by utilizing information technology in an effective manner.

Earlier, the Chief Minister awarded degrees and gold medals to the graduates who have completed BS, MS, MA, MSC, M.Phil and PHD. In the convocation, a total of 221 graduates were awarded with degrees whereas 109 graduates got gold medals.

