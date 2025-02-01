'Higher Education And Specialization Vital For Nurses'
Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2025 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Nurses must focus on enhancing their professional abilities, pursuing higher education, and specializing in their field as they are the backbone of the healthcare system. Without their active role, the provision of quality medical care remains a distant dream.
These views were expressed by Asia Khanum, Nursing Superintendent of Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS), while addressing a workshop on "Higher Education of Nurses" held on Saturday to improve patient care and address future challenges.
She emphasized that significant advancements are taking place in the field of nursing, creating brighter prospects for those associated with it. She highlighted that in developed countries, nurses are entrusted with specialized responsibilities in patient care and ward management, which not only eases hospital administration but also enhances collaboration between doctors and nursing staff.
Asia Khanum noted that modern trends in nursing education have transformed the profession.
She stressed that highly educated and specialized nurses are in greater demand than traditional practitioners, making continuous education essential to stay updated with the rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.
"Nurses must strive for higher education, just like doctors, and work with efficiency and dedication to enhance their professional qualifications. Patient recovery is not dependent on medicine alone; compassionate care and kindness from hospital staff play a crucial role," she stated.
She expressed satisfaction that regular training programs and courses are being conducted to improve nurses’ skills and competencies. She assured that such workshops will continue to be organized regularly to help nurses refine their expertise.
The workshop was attended by Head Nurse Mahmooda Tabassum, Shabnam Zar, Shagufta Ali, Nahid Akhtar, Robina Iram, Sheeba Haroon, Nursing Instructor Sajida Nusrat, Assistant Nursing Instructor Shazia, along with Nursing Officers and students from the Nursing College, Lahore General Hospital.
