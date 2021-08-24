Higher education can play vital role in socioeconomic development of AJK: PM Qayyum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :A high level delegation of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) University's professors led by the Vice Chancellor Dr Kaleem Abbasi Tuesday called on AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi and discussed the matters relating to improvement of education system in the liberated valley.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK prime minister assured to provide all possible resources for the improvement of education system in the state and added higher education could play a vital role in the socioeconomic development of the valley.