UrduPoint.com

Higher Education Can Play Vital Role In Socioeconomic Development Of AJK: PM Qayyum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 08:39 PM

Higher education can play vital role in socioeconomic development of AJK: PM Qayyum

A high level delegation of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) University's professors led by the Vice Chancellor Dr Kaleem Abbasi Tuesday called on AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi and discussed the matters relating to improvement of education system in the liberated valley

MUZAFFARABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :A high level delegation of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) University's professors led by the Vice Chancellor Dr Kaleem Abbasi Tuesday called on AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi and discussed the matters relating to improvement of education system in the liberated valley.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK prime minister assured to provide all possible resources for the improvement of education system in the state and added higher education could play a vital role in the socioeconomic development of the valley.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Azad Jammu And Kashmir All

Recent Stories

Sports goods exports increase 5.84 per cent

Sports goods exports increase 5.84 per cent

5 seconds ago
 Kidney Hills reference: AC testifies another witne ..

Kidney Hills reference: AC testifies another witness against Mandviwala

7 seconds ago
 KP Assembly tasks committee to deliberate over pri ..

KP Assembly tasks committee to deliberate over private practice of public doctor ..

8 seconds ago
 Number of Nights Spent by Tourists in EU Fell by 5 ..

Number of Nights Spent by Tourists in EU Fell by 52% in 2020 - Eurostat

13 seconds ago
 KPRA imposes fines on restaurants in Abbottabad on ..

KPRA imposes fines on restaurants in Abbottabad on tax evasion

4 minutes ago
 US Could Evacuate About 100,000 People From Afghan ..

US Could Evacuate About 100,000 People From Afghanistan By End of Week - Pentago ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.