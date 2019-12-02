Higher education commission and microsoft pakistan announce the launch of imagine cup' 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Higher Education Commission and Microsoft Pakistan Monday announced the launch of Microsoft Imagine Cup during an event hosted at Higher Education Commission Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd December, 2019) Higher education Commission and microsoft Pakistan Monday announced the launch of Microsoft Imagine Cup during an event hosted at Higher Education Commission Pakistan.Imagine Cup is an annual global technology competition hosted by Microsoft Corp., bringing together the young technologists to play their part in resolving some of the world's toughest challenges.

Not only a competition, Imagine Cup which was started in 2003 serves as a platform for teams to present their solutions to the world and is the ideal opportunity for the youthful innovators, from around the world, to give express their imagination, bring ideas to life and win $100,000.

The occasion was graced by the presence of Federal Minister of Science and Technology, Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry; Special Advisor to PM on youth affairs, Usman Dar; Chairman for Higher Education Commission, Tariq Banuri; Microsoft Country General Manager, Mr.

Abid Zaidi & Microsoft Country Education Lead, Mr. Jibran Jamshad. The competition that will be streamed live on HEC's EDUTV with a massive online reach across the country, would advocate inclusiveness and equal access to opportunitiesto the youth across the nation.