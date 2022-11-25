Higher Education Commission appoints 10 female lecturers in Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Higher education Commission KPK Friday appointed 10 female lecturers for the vacant posts in various colleges of Hazara division.

According to the details, to fill the vacancies of different subjects in government colleges for women in Hazara division Higher Education Commissioner notified the appointment of 10 female lecturers of the region.

One lecturer was appointed at Battagram Girls College, 5 lecturers were appointed at Girls Degree College Abbottabad and Women College for Home Economics, and 2 lecturers each were appointed in Mansehra and Haripur.

The newly appointed female lecturers were including, Rabia Obaid Battagram, Mahreen Hameed, Hajira Bibi, Adeela Bibi, Sameera Shaheen and Saba Sultan Abbottabad, Aiman Uroom, Hameera Mansehra, Alia Gul, Sahrish Khan Haripur,