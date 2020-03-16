UrduPoint.com
Higher Education Commission Halts Degrees Walk-in Attestation/equivalence In Wake Of COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 10:08 PM

Higher Education Commission halts degrees walk-in attestation/equivalence in wake of COVID-19

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Monday halted the process of walk-in mode of attestation and equivalence of degrees/certificates at its main Center Islamabad and regional centers - Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar and Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) on Monday halted the process of walk-in mode of attestation and equivalence of degrees/certificates at its main Center Islamabad and regional centers - Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar and Karachi.

The HEC officially announced in a notification issued on Monday, that the order will be implemented with effect from March 17, till further orders.

The action has been taken in pursuance of the instructions of the Government of Pakistan in wake of declaration of COVID-19 as Pandemic by World Health Organization(WHO).

The notification further stated that all scheduled appointments have since been cancelled and the applicants stand informed through SMS and Email to rescheduletheir appointments by selecting courier mode of attestation.

