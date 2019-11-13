UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Higher Education Commission (HEC) Announced Five Scholarships Under OIC Exchange Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 02:09 PM

Higher Education Commission (HEC) announced five scholarships under OIC Exchange Programme

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced the Turkish Cypriot Government scholarships under the OIC Educational Exchange Programme, starting from the spring semester of 2019-2020 academic years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ):The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced the Turkish Cypriot Government scholarships under the OIC Educational Exchange Programme, starting from the spring semester of 2019-2020 academic years.

According to the details provided by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan, the qualified students from OIC member states including Pakistan may avail the opportunity to study at undergraduate (Bachelor), graduate (Master) and post-graduate programmes in the participating universities. As per details of HEC, the number of the scholarships is five.

The universities in which the students can apply for admission are Cyprus International University (CIU) www.ciu.edu, Girne American University (GAU) www.

gau.edu, Final International University (FIU) www.final.edu.

Further information about the educational programmes of the universities are available on the websites of the respective universities mentioned above.

The scholarship offer does not include medicine, dentistry and pharmacy studies, HEC said. The medium of instruction at the aforementioned universities is English. Applicants are therefore expected to be proficient in English or attend the English Preparatory School of the university they are enrolled at.

However, study at the preparatory school should not, in any case, last more than one year.

HEC announced that the last date to apply for the scholarships programme is November 30, 2019.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Cyprus May November HEC 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Paragon City: Accountability court extends till No ..

1 minute ago

Senator Syed Dilawar Abbas, Chairman SNGPL, Patron ..

19 minutes ago

Sharif family decides to boycott sub-committee

27 minutes ago

Bismah Maroof and Iqbal Imam retained captain, coa ..

28 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif's departure to London: Federal Cabine ..

52 minutes ago

U19 cricketer Shiraz Khan fined for Code of Conduc ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.