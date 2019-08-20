UrduPoint.com
Higher Education Commission (HEC) Announces Scholarships In Higher Education For Students Of Balochistan, FATA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 12:21 PM

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced Phase-II of the scholarships for the students of Balochistan and FATA for Post-graduate and Undergraduate studies in all disciplines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) has announced Phase-II of the scholarships for the students of Balochistan and FATA for Post-graduate and Undergraduate studies in all disciplines.

The scholarships were being offered for the academic year 2019-20 in all areas of studies/disciplines under the project entitled "Provision of Higher Education Opportunities for the Students of Balochistan and FATA (Phase-II)" said an official of the HEC here on Tuesday.

Talking to APP, the official said that applications were invited from outstanding students from Balochistan and erstwhile FATA who intend to pursue postgraduate studies (MS/M.

Phil Programme) from HEC recognized local universities/degree awarding institutions.

The last date for submission of online application form for Undergraduate Scholarship was�Monday, September 9, 2019. However the last date for submission of online application form for Postgraduate Scholarship has been extended till Monday, August 26, 2019.

The applicants were advised to check their emails and HEC website regularly for any updates and are required to apply well before the closing date to get assistance in case of any inconvenience.

