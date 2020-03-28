UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Higher Education Commission (HEC) Broadcasts PERN's Session On COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 12:42 PM

Higher Education Commission (HEC) broadcasts PERN's session on COVID-19

Pakistan Education and Research Network (PERN) organized a session on Corona Virus (COVID-19) in collaboration with health professionals from Chungbuk National University and Hallym University, College of Medicine, Korea

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan education and Research Network (PERN) organized a session on Corona Virus (COVID-19) in collaboration with health professionals from Chungbuk National University and Hallym University, College of Medicine, Korea.

According to official sources from HEC on Saturday, the session was attended by Medical Universities/ hospitals across Pakistan including Aga Khan University Hospital Karachi, National Institute of Virology, ICCBS HEJ Karachi, Dow University Hospital Karachi, Nishter Hospital Multan, Khyber Medical University Peshawar, Shifa International Hospital Islamabad and Bolan Medical College, Quetta.

The session was also aired live on the all social accounts and web tv (edutv.hec.gov.pk) of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The promo video of the session has also been uploaded on the HEC official Facebook page.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Multan Islamabad Peshawar Quetta Education Facebook Bolan HEC Khyber Medical University National University TV All From

Recent Stories

Two POs among three arrested, narcotics seized in ..

2 minutes ago

OCHA Urges for Immediate Release of Arbitrarily De ..

2 minutes ago

US Wants to Send Cargo to Militants in Syria Under ..

2 minutes ago

Implementation on SOPs must for meeting challenge ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus tally reaches to 1378 in Pakistan

43 minutes ago

Virus Canadian military's 'primary concern': state ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.