ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan education and Research Network (PERN) organized a session on Corona Virus (COVID-19) in collaboration with health professionals from Chungbuk National University and Hallym University, College of Medicine, Korea.

According to official sources from HEC on Saturday, the session was attended by Medical Universities/ hospitals across Pakistan including Aga Khan University Hospital Karachi, National Institute of Virology, ICCBS HEJ Karachi, Dow University Hospital Karachi, Nishter Hospital Multan, Khyber Medical University Peshawar, Shifa International Hospital Islamabad and Bolan Medical College, Quetta.

The session was also aired live on the all social accounts and web tv (edutv.hec.gov.pk) of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The promo video of the session has also been uploaded on the HEC official Facebook page.