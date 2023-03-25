Higher Education Commission (HEC) completes nationwide Volleyball Talent Hunt Trials

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Higher education Commission (HEC), Pakistan in collaboration with selected Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) has successfully completed the Volleyball Trials under Talent Hunt Youth Sports League in 25 locations across the country under the auspices of Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP).

Around 7,000 young male and female players of age 15 to 25 years appeared for the trials.

HEC has been entrusted by the Government to conduct talent hunt activities to engage youth in 12 selected sports including Volleyball, Hockey, cricket, Football, Table Tennis, Badminton, Squash, Boxing, Judo, Handball, Wrestling, and Weightlifting.

After the successful completion of Volleyball trials, provincial leagues will be organized between the teams of best players in these trials and the outperforming players of provincial leagues will then be given an opportunity to participate in Volleyball National League. Before participating in the National League, players will be provided coaching and mentorship in training camps. These camps will enhance capability of these aspiring players and would enable them to participate in national as well as international competitions.

In her message on completion of the trials, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, Shaza Fatima Khawaja said, "Our aim is to engage youth in productive activities including sports and revive the sports culture in Pakistan.

These talented players will be brought into the national pool of Volleyball players. Along with the promotion of sports, various steps are being taken by the incumbent Government to provide unprecedented opportunities to the youth." She further said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan has special interest in youth welfare projects and the Government is running several projects for youth through HEC, including Prime Minister's National Innovation Award, Talent Hunt Youth Sports League, Establishment of Sports academies and Resource Centers, Green Youth Movement, Digital Youth Development Centers, Prime Minister's Laptop Scheme, and other projects.

Director Sports, HEC, Javed Ali Memon said that we have achieved this milestone within a short span of time. "There is no shortage of talent in Pakistan, the need is to provide right opportunities to the youth," he said.

Officials from Pakistan Volleyball Federation and several Volleyball players participated in the trials as Technical/Selection Committee members and Brand Ambassadors in the talent hunt activities held throughout the country.

The participants of trials were excited for the fact that the top performers in leagues will get an opportunity to improve their skills under the supervision of qualified coaches.

Aspiring players who want to appear for other sports may apply online through the portal: https://pmyp.gov.pk/HEC/SportsForm