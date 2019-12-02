The Higher Education Commission (HEC), in collaboration with USEFP will arrange a two-day international conference on Quality Assurance System, Standards and Policies: Issues and Challenges here from December 4 to 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The Higher Education Commission (HEC), in collaboration with USEFP will arrange a two-day international conference on Quality Assurance System, Standards and Policies: Issues and Challenges here from December 4 to 5.

The conference aims to improve the quality of higher education and advance mutual understanding of international quality assurance standards by bringing together select members of Council for Higher Education and Accreditation (CHEA) USA, said a news release issued here on Monday.

It will provide an opportunity for Pakistani university leaders to learn from experience of the countries and universities and share Pakistani experience with them, especially those countries that are in the process of building their higher education systems.

Moreover, the conference will seek to strengthen the quality culture, provide common ground to face up to the challenge of global competitiveness and support.

It also aims to mobilise resources, establish standards, and facilitate mutual learning.

It will seek to develop an improved quality system, including faculty and programme quality and identify mechanisms through which quality assurance system could contribute to sustaining and enhancing performance.

The event will specifically share lessons from experience in other countries; identify options for international cooperation for advancing the shared agenda; review national and regional developments in quality assurance in higher education in Pakistan; highlight initiatives for making teaching and pedagogy more effective; develop a teaching excellence framework; and, promote networking between national and international institutions of higher education.

It will also obtain intellectual input for the development of framework for teaching excellence and research excellence in Pakistan, promoting synergies between HEC, QAA, international quality assurance bodies, higher education ministries and organisations.

It will seek intellectual input for strengthening NAHE as an effective leadership academy; contribute for policy arrangements towards necessary reforms to improve the core functions of teaching, learning, research and community service in Higher Education Institutions; and, contribute towards better University and industry interaction and collaboration.

The conference also aims to attract national and international university administrators, heads of accreditation councils and the political leadership.

Realising that Higher education services need to meet both local and international standards in all relevant domains including academic programmes, management systems, research promotion, HEC had set up the Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) in 2005 with the mandate to enhance and assure quality of higher education.

Quality Enhancement Cells have been established in 180 universities across the country.

Pakistan is a member of relevant regional and international organisations in the field of quality.