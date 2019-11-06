Higher Education Commission (HEC) project handing over ceremony held

The handing and taking over ceremony of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) funded project Establishment and Up-gradation of the Core Engineering Departments at UET Mardan Campus" was held here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The handing and taking over ceremony of the Higher education Commission (HEC) funded project Establishment and Up-gradation of the Core Engineering Departments at UET Mardan Campus" was held here.

The ceremony was organized in pursuance of addendum issued by HEC regarding changing the execution agency of this project from UET Peshawar to UET Mardan.

The Vice Chancellor UET Peshawar Prof.

Dr. Iftikhar Hussain and Registrar UET Mardan Dr. Ibrar Ali Shah, representative of Vice Chancellor UET Mardan signed the document in presence of senior officials, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Engr. Dr. Khizar Azam Khan, Registrar, Nek Muhammad Khan, Treasurer, Prof. Dr. Bashir Alam, Director P&D, Engr. Sardar Asghar, Director Works (UET Peshawar), Dr. Muhammad Usman, UET Mardan and other officials were also present on the occasion.