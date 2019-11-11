UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Higher Education Commission (HEC) Shares Revamped R&D Framework With Researchers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 04:40 PM

Higher Education Commission (HEC) Shares Revamped R&D Framework with Researchers

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has launched a roadshow to spread awareness among faculty members and researchers about the newly developed Research and Development (R&D) Framework

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th November, 2019) The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has launched a roadshow to spread awareness among faculty members and researchers about the newly developed Research and Development (R&D) Framework.In this regard, the first event was organized at HEC Secretariat H9 Islamabad, which was attended by over 150 faculty members and researchers of different universities of the twin cities.The roadshow, which will now move to Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta in the next few weeks, aiming at educating academics and researchers about various components of the Framework, motivate them to obtain maximum benefit from various funding opportunities, and provide them advice and guidance to apply for different grants.The main programmes of the Framework include Grand Challenge Fund (GCF), Local Challenge Fund (LCF), National Research Programme for Universities (NRPU), Innovative andCollaborative Research Grant (ICRG) and Technology Transfer Support Fund (TTSF).Speaking during the inaugural session, Dr.

Zain ul Abdin, Director General (R&D) informed the audience that HEC is playing a pivotal role for promotion of academic as well as applied research culture in the higher education institutions, to address the significant societal issuesand boost international compatible research for a sustainable and progressive research ecosystem in the country.He said that academic research is a key element for higher education sector's growth, knowledge creation and building strategic partnerships.

"In a middle income country likePakistan, innovative and highly skilled researchers are an asset and we at HEC want to indulge all the researchers in the newly launched programmes through a competitive process."Ms.

Sarah Pervez, British Council Representative shared her thoughts regarding improvement of Pakistani universities through Pakistan-UK Education Gateway. She said that through this programme, capacity of Pakistani researchers would be improved by working with partners from UK and other parts of the world.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan UK Lahore Islamabad Peshawar World Quetta Technology Education HEC Event All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs: DLC made 130,000 customs transactio ..

4 minutes ago

Aamir Ali guides Sindh to National U19 three-day t ..

14 minutes ago

Tecno Collaboration With “Daraz Gyara Gyara” I ..

20 minutes ago

Calls for abuse probe as Russian historian in cour ..

1 minute ago

Delay in removal of Nawaz Sharif's name from ECL t ..

2 minutes ago

Asif Zardari condition is worsening day by day : S ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.