Higher Education Commission (HEC) Shares Revamped R&D Framework with Researchers

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th November, 2019) The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has launched a roadshow to spread awareness among faculty members and researchers about the newly developed Research and Development (R&D) Framework.In this regard, the first event was organized at HEC Secretariat H9 Islamabad, which was attended by over 150 faculty members and researchers of different universities of the twin cities.The roadshow, which will now move to Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta in the next few weeks, aiming at educating academics and researchers about various components of the Framework, motivate them to obtain maximum benefit from various funding opportunities, and provide them advice and guidance to apply for different grants.The main programmes of the Framework include Grand Challenge Fund (GCF), Local Challenge Fund (LCF), National Research Programme for Universities (NRPU), Innovative andCollaborative Research Grant (ICRG) and Technology Transfer Support Fund (TTSF).Speaking during the inaugural session, Dr.

Zain ul Abdin, Director General (R&D) informed the audience that HEC is playing a pivotal role for promotion of academic as well as applied research culture in the higher education institutions, to address the significant societal issuesand boost international compatible research for a sustainable and progressive research ecosystem in the country.He said that academic research is a key element for higher education sector's growth, knowledge creation and building strategic partnerships.

"In a middle income country likePakistan, innovative and highly skilled researchers are an asset and we at HEC want to indulge all the researchers in the newly launched programmes through a competitive process."Ms.

Sarah Pervez, British Council Representative shared her thoughts regarding improvement of Pakistani universities through Pakistan-UK Education Gateway. She said that through this programme, capacity of Pakistani researchers would be improved by working with partners from UK and other parts of the world.