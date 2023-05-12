UrduPoint.com

Higher Education Commission (HEC) Team Visits SALU Regarding Performance

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2023 | 09:34 PM

On the directives of Quality Assurance Agency of Higher Education Commission (HEC), Islamabad regarding Institutional Performance Evaluation (IPE)-2021-22 a team of HEC on Friday visited Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, for three days

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :On the directives of Quality Assurance Agency of Higher education Commission (HEC), Islamabad regarding Institutional Performance Evaluation (IPE)-2021-22 a team of HEC on Friday visited Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, for three days.

The team was led by Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Saeed-ul-Hassan Chishti, Muslim Youth University, Islamabad. Munir Ahmed Mirjat, Director Quality Assurance Division HEC, Islamabad, Dr. Abdul Qudoos and others members of IPE. They called on the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto at Vice Chancellor Secretariat and discussed on the academic, research and development.

On this occasion, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto shared with the team regarding academic development, research and governance of the University. He said that Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur is the prime academic institution having significant geographic location providing conducive, congenial and peaceful environment to the students and staff. He said various drastic measures have been taken on different sides for its betterment. He said our undergraduates and graduates are rendering their services for the welfare of the state and community at large.

Review Panel of IPE conducted meeting with the graduates and postgraduates students of different Institutes and Departments, they also interacted with the faculty members including TTS, interacted with Deans, Directors, Chairpersons, Registrars, Controller of Examinations, Director Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC), Director ORIC, Director Student Affairs, I.T Manager, Provost Hostels, Director Finance, Project Director (Works), Director Planning & Development. They also visited the Academic Block, F.M Radio Station, Students Societies Centre, date Palm Research Institute, Smart Classroom of Institute of business Administration, Labs, library, and Cafeteria.

At the end, they also hold exit meeting with Vice Chancellor. They felt satisfaction regarding the available facilities. They said that this Institution is working in line with the minimum eligibility criteria and guidelines provided by the HEC Islamabad.

Director QEC, Prof Dr Iram Rani, Deputy Director QEC, Prof Dr Riaz Ahmed Shaikh, and Aamir Waseem Pathan, Deputy Controller of Examinations assisted the IPE team.

