Higher Education Commission (HEC) to offer two years degree programme by next year to ensure employability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :The Higher Education Commission (HEC) is all set to initiate a two year Associate Degree program by next year to ensure employment opportunities for the students.

The decision in this regard has been taken with an aim to improve quality of learning and inculcate knowledge and skills in graduates required by most workplaces, said Executive Director HEC Lt Gen (retd) Muhammad Asghar.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, he said that two years degree program is being launched for those higher educational institutions that are currently unable to start four years BS Program.

The Associate Degree program would be consisting of skills courses and it would also ensure the employability of students after two years of degree completion, he assured.

He said that in place of the two-year BA/BSc, universities will now be able to offer an Associate Degree through recognized campuses or constituent colleges in market driven subjects, after necessary approval from HEC, for students with 12 years of schooling.

Students holding Associate Degrees will also be able to re-enter the education system by getting admission in the fifth semester of a BS programme after fulfilling additional entry requirements, ED HEC informed.

He said that HEC had also taken many new initiatives to further improve the quality of public sector universities which includes review and revision of higher education rules, regulations and policy guidelines.

The remodeling of different research and development initiatives to address the local, national and international challenges confronting by the country were under HEC new plans, he added.

HEC was therefore cognizant of the quality challenge and trying hard to elevate the quality of learning and research equally across the higher education sector in Pakistan, Asghar added.

It is worth mentioning here that in accordance with a decision taken by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in 2016, the old two-year BA/BSc degrees (equivalent to 14 years of education) and MA/MSc degrees will no longer be offered by Pakistani universities after Academic Year 2018 and 2020, respectively.

However, holders of BA/BSc degrees will be allowed to take admission in the third year (fifth semester) of BS (four-year degree) programme after successful completion of 15-18 credit hours of bridging courses as prescribed by HEC and the admitting University.