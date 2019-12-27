Higher Education Commission (HEC) to provide online degree verification facility

The Higher Education Commission (HEC), in its efforts towards digitization of Pakistan, has decided to provide the online degree verification facility to male and female students at their door step

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC), in its efforts towards digitization of Pakistan, has decided to provide the online degree verification facility to male and female students at their door step.

According to the sources, the decision in that regard has been taken in HEC's ongoing efforts to extend its online facilities to the students across the globe.

As per the new facility, the HEC would upload students verified degrees on its web-portal which could be seen or downloaded by the students anytime and anywhere in the world, the sources added.

They said that through this facility, the students would be able to check their degrees at their home.