Open Menu

Higher Education Commission Of Pakistan (HEC) Organises Debating Competition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2024 | 05:53 PM

Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) organises debating competition

The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) on Friday organised regional round of Pakistan Universities Debating Competition at Khorana Auditorium of Punjab University Institute of Chemistry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) on Friday organised regional round of Pakistan Universities Debating Competition at Khorana Auditorium of Punjab University Institute of Chemistry.

On this occasion, Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, HEC’s Regional Director Ghafoor Ahmed, Director PU Directorate of Students Affairs Dr Muhammad Ali Klasra, faculty members and a large number

of students were present.

University of Sargodha won first position in urdu declamation contest while University of Child Health Sciences bagged second position. Punjab University won the third position in the Urdu declamation competitions.

In English debates, King Edward Medical College Lahore won the first position, Pakistan Institute of Fashion Design second and Government College University Lahore won the third position.

Students from 48 universities

participated in the competitions.

In his address, PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood paid tribute to the HEC for organizing successful competitions. He said that such activities improve the hidden abilities of students. He said that PU will continue to play its role to increase the skills of students with education.

HEC Director Ghafoor Ahmed while congratulating the successful students said that to take the country forward, constructive and critical thinking must be highlighted among the students. He said that HEC would continue to organize such events to polish skills of the university students.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Education Punjab Sargodha Muhammad Ali GCU HEC From

Recent Stories

Hong Kong Customs busts largest money laundering c ..

Hong Kong Customs busts largest money laundering case on record

2 minutes ago
 PTI alleges massive vote fraud in Feb 8 elections

PTI alleges massive vote fraud in Feb 8 elections

8 minutes ago
 Zelensky signs 'historic' security pact with Germa ..

Zelensky signs 'historic' security pact with Germany

10 minutes ago
 NASA to launch new mission to study ultraviolet sk ..

NASA to launch new mission to study ultraviolet sky, stars, stellar explosions

9 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting on 'Sargodha Day' prep ..

Commissioner chairs meeting on 'Sargodha Day' preparations

9 minutes ago
 DC conducts interviews for recruiting Danish Schoo ..

DC conducts interviews for recruiting Danish School teachers

9 minutes ago
Foolproof security to be ensured during PSL, says ..

Foolproof security to be ensured during PSL, says Additional IG south

9 minutes ago
 33rd Fajr Open Taekwondo Championship; Hamza Saeed ..

33rd Fajr Open Taekwondo Championship; Hamza Saeed won gold medal for Pakistan

9 minutes ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Visit Units at Sea and Co ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visit Units at Sea and Coastal Areas of Sindh and Baluc ..

30 minutes ago
 Naseem Shah to Bowl Over Tech Enthusiasts as the n ..

Naseem Shah to Bowl Over Tech Enthusiasts as the new Face of TECNO SPARK 20 Seri ..

37 minutes ago
 Malaysia's economy eases to 3.7 pct in 2023 amid g ..

Malaysia's economy eases to 3.7 pct in 2023 amid global challenges

13 minutes ago
 Sania’s new pictures leave fans, followers in aw ..

Sania’s new pictures leave fans, followers in awe

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan