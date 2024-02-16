Higher Education Commission Of Pakistan (HEC) Organises Debating Competition
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2024 | 05:53 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) on Friday organised regional round of Pakistan Universities Debating Competition at Khorana Auditorium of Punjab University Institute of Chemistry.
On this occasion, Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, HEC’s Regional Director Ghafoor Ahmed, Director PU Directorate of Students Affairs Dr Muhammad Ali Klasra, faculty members and a large number
of students were present.
University of Sargodha won first position in urdu declamation contest while University of Child Health Sciences bagged second position. Punjab University won the third position in the Urdu declamation competitions.
In English debates, King Edward Medical College Lahore won the first position, Pakistan Institute of Fashion Design second and Government College University Lahore won the third position.
Students from 48 universities
participated in the competitions.
In his address, PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood paid tribute to the HEC for organizing successful competitions. He said that such activities improve the hidden abilities of students. He said that PU will continue to play its role to increase the skills of students with education.
HEC Director Ghafoor Ahmed while congratulating the successful students said that to take the country forward, constructive and critical thinking must be highlighted among the students. He said that HEC would continue to organize such events to polish skills of the university students.
