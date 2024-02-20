Higher Education Commission ranks GCU on top with 80% marks

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The Government College University (GCU) Hyderabad has achieved another milestone in education when the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in its annual performance report 2021-22 ranked it on top with 80% marks.

HEC Islamabad monitors all Universities of the country through a quality assurance agency in which various aspects including research, teaching, administration, and other matters were being reviewed and reports were compiled on such basis.

The Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Tayaba Zareef while addressing a meeting of the Quality Enhancement Cell having Deans of all departments and administrative officers said that GC University has maintained its educational and administrative standards. She said that the university has accomplished big goals despite having limited capacity which was testimony of honesty and dedication.

She stressed the need to maintain this honour but to improve further as well.