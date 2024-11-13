Higher education conference called for reforms in educational sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) In a landmark Higher Education Stakeholder Conference, education leaders from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa called for introducing reforms to address critical issues faced by the region’s public universities.

Organized by the Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF), Forum for Inquiry, Knowledge and Review (FIKR), and multiple educational institutions, the event gathered prominent voices to present a joint resolution for advancing higher education.

Muhammad Bilal Sethi, Chairman of PDF and principal organizer, presented the resolution alongside Special Assistant to Chief Minister Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif and other key speakers.

The resolution urged the provincial government to establish a dedicated Higher Education Commission for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, similar to those in Sindh and Punjab, to manage educational policies locally following the 18th constitutional amendment.

Additionally, the resolution emphasized creating an endowment fund with 4% of the provincial GDP to secure financial stability for universities, a practice modeled on international standards.

Conference speakers highlighted the importance of reforming outdated curricula to align with global trends, addressing the leadership gap by appointing permanent vice-chancellors, and ensuring tax exemptions for educational institutions.

The resolution also proposed shifting the focus from research impact factors to societal impact, enhancing the role of higher education in addressing community needs and reducing unemployment.

To foster better student engagement, the resolution recommended establishing student societies, granting students representation in university bodies, and improving teacher-student communication.

The proposal further called for the restructuring of the BS program, with the initial two years conducted in colleges and the remaining years in universities, as well as facilitating faculty and student exchanges to alleviate resource constraints across institutions.

APP/rnr