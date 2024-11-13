Higher Education Conference Called For Reforms In Educational Sector
Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) In a landmark Higher Education Stakeholder Conference, education leaders from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa called for introducing reforms to address critical issues faced by the region’s public universities.
Organized by the Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF), Forum for Inquiry, Knowledge and Review (FIKR), and multiple educational institutions, the event gathered prominent voices to present a joint resolution for advancing higher education.
Muhammad Bilal Sethi, Chairman of PDF and principal organizer, presented the resolution alongside Special Assistant to Chief Minister Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif and other key speakers.
The resolution urged the provincial government to establish a dedicated Higher Education Commission for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, similar to those in Sindh and Punjab, to manage educational policies locally following the 18th constitutional amendment.
Additionally, the resolution emphasized creating an endowment fund with 4% of the provincial GDP to secure financial stability for universities, a practice modeled on international standards.
Conference speakers highlighted the importance of reforming outdated curricula to align with global trends, addressing the leadership gap by appointing permanent vice-chancellors, and ensuring tax exemptions for educational institutions.
The resolution also proposed shifting the focus from research impact factors to societal impact, enhancing the role of higher education in addressing community needs and reducing unemployment.
To foster better student engagement, the resolution recommended establishing student societies, granting students representation in university bodies, and improving teacher-student communication.
The proposal further called for the restructuring of the BS program, with the initial two years conducted in colleges and the remaining years in universities, as well as facilitating faculty and student exchanges to alleviate resource constraints across institutions.
APP/rnr
Recent Stories
Trump assigns role to Elon Musk within his administration
Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after further decline
Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandalism case
Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 to Rs5 per litre in Pakistan
Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Conference for Investors From Pak ..
Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil installations
Wives should not object as Islam permits four marriages: Hira Soomro
Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid ..
Security tightened around Karachi airport amid threat concerns
Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog
Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat
Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshawar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner conducts surprise visits to various schools3 minutes ago
-
Day-long seminar on importance, proper utilization of water held13 minutes ago
-
ACS visits Nishtar hospital to check services delivery after complaints22 minutes ago
-
Law Minister thanks CM for approving additional funds for LMH22 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi assures support to establish cherat cement unit in DI Khan22 minutes ago
-
Seven power pilferers nabbed red handedly in DI Khan23 minutes ago
-
Power suspension on various KP feeders notified23 minutes ago
-
CM participate in ceremony at BISE Peshawar23 minutes ago
-
District police have arrested three criminals23 minutes ago
-
Businessmen apprise newly appointed Chief Collector Custom about issues affecting Pak-Afghan trade33 minutes ago
-
Rainfall expected in upper regions to improve air quality:PMD33 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecasts for Sukkur33 minutes ago